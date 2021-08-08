Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Receives $342.00 Average PT from Analysts

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $360.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of ABMD stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $345.88. The stock had a trading volume of 238,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,990. Abiomed has a one year low of $242.73 and a one year high of $387.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Abiomed will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abiomed by 5.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Abiomed by 0.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

