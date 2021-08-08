Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ABMD. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $360.00.

ABMD stock opened at $345.88 on Wednesday. Abiomed has a 1-year low of $242.73 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.94.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Abiomed will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

