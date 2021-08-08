Absolute Software Corp. (TSE:ABS) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Absolute Software Corp. (TSE:ABS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$38.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.40 million.

