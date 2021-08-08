Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Sets New 1-Year High at $321.80

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $321.80 and last traded at $320.92, with a volume of 1214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $320.31.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised their target price on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Argus raised their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. raised their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.78. The company has a market cap of $204.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total value of $942,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 8.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Accenture by 8.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,370,000 after buying an additional 47,124 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Accenture by 9.5% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,424,000 after buying an additional 141,064 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 209,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,992,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

