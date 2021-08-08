Accredited Investors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.90. 174,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,226. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $122.45 and a 12 month high of $190.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.05.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

