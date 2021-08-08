Accredited Investors Inc. Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,074 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on F shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

Shares of F traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 44,450,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,718,773. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.