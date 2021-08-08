Accredited Investors Inc. Has $53.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,039,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,477 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 5.5% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $53,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 488.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.16. 1,635,334 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

