Accredited Investors Inc. Purchases 25 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded down $10.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,714.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,265. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,513.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

