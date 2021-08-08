Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 57 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 141.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 53.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in DexCom by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM traded down $7.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $516.64. The company had a trading volume of 550,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,222. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $527.10. The company has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 98.41, a PEG ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total value of $1,422,253.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,912 shares of company stock valued at $32,307,505 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

