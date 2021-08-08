AceD (ACED) Achieves Market Capitalization of $75,588.61

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 39.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One AceD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, AceD has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. AceD has a market capitalization of $75,588.61 and approximately $3,957.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000036 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 331% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

