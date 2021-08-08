ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Down to $92.11

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $92.11, but opened at $88.39. ACM Research shares last traded at $89.04, with a volume of 1,108 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

Get ACM Research alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 84.77 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ACM Research by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ACM Research by 311.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 36,221 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ACM Research by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 14,207 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth $326,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth $6,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.