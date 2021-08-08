Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Lowered to $108.00 at MKM Partners

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target decreased by MKM Partners from $120.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.19.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $82.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.81. The stock has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 29.17%. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.