Adams Asset Advisors LLC Grows Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of NuStar Energy worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

NS traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. 565,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,575. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.61. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.28 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.70%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NS shares. Barclays cut their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

