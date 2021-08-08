Adams Asset Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,804 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 2.0% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.07. The company had a trading volume of 20,413,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,126,781. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $45.86. The stock has a market cap of $252.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.45.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

