Adams Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 38.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.6% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $1,748,000. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 79,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,423,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen stock traded down $3.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,363,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,976. The stock has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

