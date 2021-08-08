Adams Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 31,804 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,804 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 2.0% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.07. 20,413,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,126,781. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $45.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $252.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

