Adams Asset Advisors LLC Raises Stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of NuStar Energy worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 15.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 112.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 33.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the first quarter worth about $292,000. 58.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NS. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NuStar Energy stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.37. 565,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,575. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.28 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 31.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.70%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

