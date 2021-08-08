Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 24,383 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,383 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 155,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,087,000 after buying an additional 28,638 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,724,000 after buying an additional 56,037 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE GS traded up $13.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $397.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,655,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,951. The company’s fifty day moving average is $373.64. The stock has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $398.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.