Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 24,383 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,383 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

Shares of GS traded up $13.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $397.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,655,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,951. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $398.86. The company has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.