Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:ACET opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $222.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of ($3.98) million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $173,386.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 10,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $132,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,245 shares of company stock worth $881,390. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 928,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

