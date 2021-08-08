AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.26

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.26 and last traded at $36.26, with a volume of 981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%. On average, analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 829.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile (NYSE:ASIX)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

