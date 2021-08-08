AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.26

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.26 and last traded at $36.26, with a volume of 981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.37.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 829.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.
AdvanSix Company Profile (NYSE:ASIX)
AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
Featured Story: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.