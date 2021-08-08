Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 470 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 242.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 11.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 25.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $1,039,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,922,244.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $567,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,897 shares of company stock worth $12,315,274 over the last three months. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BL opened at $114.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.53. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $71.20 and a one year high of $154.61. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

