Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 7,498 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 272.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAXR. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 76.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

MAXR opened at $31.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.03. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

In related news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MAXR. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

