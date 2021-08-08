Advisory Services Network LLC Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 79.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,948 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $2,851,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INFY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

