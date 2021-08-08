Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $307,000 in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 479.8% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,861,000 after buying an additional 2,493,087 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the first quarter worth $2,331,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Outset Medical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 19,348 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Outset Medical by 132.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 249,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 142,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter valued at about $1,911,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $72,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $148,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,402.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,172 shares of company stock worth $3,482,908. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Outset Medical Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

