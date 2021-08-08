Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the first quarter worth $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 344.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the first quarter worth $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 2,121.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Shares of CDK opened at $46.69 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.21 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

CDK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.