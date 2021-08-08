Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 5,146 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 296.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.46. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.09 and a 12-month high of $52.90.

