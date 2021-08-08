Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.89.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.46. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

