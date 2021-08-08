AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Holdings Trimmed by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,977 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,065,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AerCap by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,538,000 after purchasing an additional 252,828 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at $1,231,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after buying an additional 126,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AER. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

AER stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.41.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

