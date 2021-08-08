AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $18,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 37.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,079,000 after buying an additional 154,013 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at $605,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 142.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.40.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $642,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $704,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 121,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,645,882 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $104.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 109.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.13. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.96 million. Analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

