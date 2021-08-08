AFC Ajax (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.75. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31.

AFC Ajax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AFCJF)

AFC Ajax NV operates a football club primarily in the Netherlands. The company also operates a stadium and an youth academy. In addition, it sells tickets online. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

