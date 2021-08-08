Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Industries Group had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.23%.

AIRI opened at $1.23 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Air Industries Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

