Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,688 shares of company stock worth $103,503 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $9.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $482.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.40.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.