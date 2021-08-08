Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Shares Gap Down to $83.25

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $83.25, but opened at $76.75. Albany International shares last traded at $78.52, with a volume of 1,933 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,422,842.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829 in the last quarter. 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 354,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,046,000 after acquiring an additional 55,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Albany International by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Albany International by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 66,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

