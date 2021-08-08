Alchemix Price Tops $464.99 on Major Exchanges (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 8th. Over the last week, Alchemix has traded up 27.3% against the dollar. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for $464.99 or 0.01042303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $131.91 million and $13.26 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00054508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.92 or 0.00840406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00101751 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00040309 BTC.

About Alchemix

ALCX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

