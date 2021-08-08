Alexander C. Kemper Sells 2,630 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,436.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $95.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.15. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $99.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,631,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,280,000 after acquiring an additional 258,315 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 597,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,185,000 after acquiring an additional 147,814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 15.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,829,000 after acquiring an additional 121,631 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,447,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

