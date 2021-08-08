Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Shares of ALX opened at $273.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 14.81. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.65. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $233.70 and a 52 week high of $308.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.73%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Alexander’s by 865.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Alexander’s by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Alexander’s by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Alexander’s by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 36.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

