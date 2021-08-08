Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $301.81.

BABA stock opened at $196.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.67. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,009,000 after buying an additional 39,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

