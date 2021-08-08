Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,021,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,873,244 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,217,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,030,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $346.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,412 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,415. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.94.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

