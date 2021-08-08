Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,713,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110,206 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 1.3% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,114,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,404,000 after buying an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZTS traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,210. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $207.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

