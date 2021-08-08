Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,258,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,508 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Robert Half International worth $556,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RHI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 7,899.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,520 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,104,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,862,000 after buying an additional 544,332 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in Robert Half International by 693.9% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 332,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,988,000 after buying an additional 290,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Robert Half International by 232.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,689,000 after buying an additional 230,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

RHI traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,061. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.42.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

