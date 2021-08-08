Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 265,942 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,689,766 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 265,942 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $878,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Fortinet by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.23.

In related news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,497 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,389 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $303.68. 796,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $306.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.74.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

