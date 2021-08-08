Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 383,263 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,831,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,263 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage accounts for 0.6% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.18% of Monster Beverage worth $1,537,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,692,000 after buying an additional 2,148,260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,994,000 after buying an additional 1,252,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,600,000 after buying an additional 52,804 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,695,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,672,000 after purchasing an additional 35,243 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,591,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,254,000 after purchasing an additional 134,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,956,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,775. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.85. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $75.45 and a 52-week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.94.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

