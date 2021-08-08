Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Alliant Energy updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.500-$2.640 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.50-2.64 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.80. 1,185,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,086. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $61.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.11.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

