Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Plans Dividend of $0.19

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) declared a dividend on Friday, August 6th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, August 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Allison Transmission has raised its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ALSN opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

