Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Holdings Decreased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 95.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,733 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.60.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $195.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.76. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $199.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.25% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.67) EPS. Analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $1,219,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,573,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,233 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,785. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

