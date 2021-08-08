Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $595,998,000. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 203,152.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 249,877 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 16.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after purchasing an additional 197,838 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 101.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet stock traded down $10.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,714.77. 1,024,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,513.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

