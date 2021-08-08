AltraVue Capital LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

AltraVue Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC owned 0.07% of B. Riley Financial worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 135.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth $174,000. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $117,158.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Howard Weitzman sold 4,530 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $336,035.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 35,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,543 in the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RILY traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.29. 164,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,247. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $78.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

