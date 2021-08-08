AltraVue Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Argan comprises about 1.7% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGX. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Argan in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Argan in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $44.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.98 million, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.59. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through three segments: Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services.

