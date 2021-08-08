Alwyn Dawkins Sells 2,872 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $292.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.86 and a twelve month high of $299.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.03.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 59.27%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 7.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,359,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 165.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after buying an additional 30,161 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 4.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Gartner by 2.8% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 49,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

